What does the ideal workplace look like for employees in Vietnam?

The global COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed profound changes in the realm of work, compelling both employees and employers to embrace novel work paradigms.

Although the pandemic is no longer a predominant concern, its lasting impact continues to reshape the concept of an ideal work environment.

Decision Lab, a leading research organization, conducted an extensive survey encompassing over 500 employees hailing from diverse industries and spanning multiple generations within Vietnam. The resulting report delves into the underlying factors driving employees’ choices regarding their workplace, their evolving definition of an ideal work setting, and their perceptions of emerging workplace trends.

This comprehensive study offers invaluable insights for employers, managers, and HR professionals who aspire to craft workplaces that are not only more enticing but also more productive and sustainable. By perusing the findings within this report, these stakeholders will gain a profound understanding of the changing dynamics in the world of work, enabling them to adapt and thrive in the evolving landscape.

Download the report here