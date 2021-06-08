What are the lessons from Vietnam’s banks about scaling digital in the next normal?

Even before the pandemic, Vietnamese banks faced a frenetic pace of change. Now, digitizing at speed and scale may be the only way to survive and thrive.

Digitally native organizations are using their direct-to-customer channels to deliver highly personalized experiences at scale. Platform companies are bringing more value to customers by focusing on their needs and unbundling traditional value chains to reassemble new business models. Lower barriers of entry combined with easy access to capital are creating new competitors that play by different rules. Underlying all this is the power of modern technologies that unlock possibilities.

The Vietnamese banking industry has undergone an accelerated phase of digitalization. By and large, these efforts have manifested in upgraded front-end digital delivery and optimized processes without significant changes to back-end operations, infrastructure, technology and underlying business models.

However, some banks are moving towards the next wave of digitization to scale up their technology stack to deliver innovation and add value to customers. Banks have become more agile, flexible and able to respond to customer needs anytime and anywhere.

Join the RadioFinance session to understand how Vietnam’s most progressive banks have designed their digital strategy to better position themselves in the coming decade.

The discussion will offer clear insights on:

Learn how Vietnamese banks are driving digital-first operating models by leveraging the power of cloud to deploy new applications or migrate existing business-critical ones

Understand how banks are leveraging new technologies like AI, APIs, RPA and more, to respond to the crisis, enable operational resilience, deliver personalized engagement and accelerate innovation-led growth

Learn what’s next in terms of digitizing core businesses of lending, deposits and payments

Q&A featuring banking leaders and Financial technology experts

Keynote speaker

Bryan Carroll

Founder and CEO, TNEX Digital Bank

Bryan Carroll has extensive banking and digital experience in Europe, Russia, Middle East, US and Asia. He held senior roles at Rabobank International, Alfa-Bank Russia, Bank of Ireland, Royal Bank of Scotland, MSB Bank Vietnam, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Ernst & Young, among others. He began his digital career in 1994 and over the years has received industry recognition for the expansion of digital only banking, digital transformation, data science, digital marketing, infosec, and enterprise architecture. He has helped co-found three fintechs and currently sits on the board of two fintech firms, namely Xtremepush, based in Ireland, and adprov.io based in the US.

Hosted by:

Mobasher Zein Kazmi

Head of Research, The Asian Banker

Mobasher is responsible for the research business function at The Asian Banker across all subject matter areas retail banking, technology innovation, transaction banking, risk management and financial markets in the APAC/MEA regions. Prior to joining The Asian Banker, Mobasher Zein Kazmi served as Consulting Director – Asia at the RFi Group. He has an MBA (Investment Management) from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada and holds a Diploma in Islamic Finance from Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK.

