What are the Health Benefits of Moderate Drinking?

Alcohol may have a few very tiny benefits that may not apply to everyone. The most recent dietary recommendations explicitly state that no one should start drinking alcohol or increase their alcohol use based only on the possibility of health benefits. Avoiding alcohol is the wisest course of action for many people since the potential advantages do not outweigh the risks.

So, having alcohol or related stuff as per the theory of moderate drinking will surely lead to better health as well as will surely improve your condition and you won’t get any of the health issues that are usually caused by an excess of drinking. As it is commonly said that excess of anything is not good, so is the alcohol and related stuff. Having an excess of these kinds of drinks can surely lead to poorer health conditions and in some cases can also cause death.

What do you Understand by Moderate Drinks?

For healthy people, moderate alcohol consumption often refers to up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. Like beer should be 12 fluid ounces (355 milliliters), Wine should be 5 fluid ounces (148 milliliters), and Distilled spirits (80 proof) that is 1.5 fluid ounces (44 milliliters).

Let us discuss some of the important factors that show the health benefits related to Moderate drinking

Avoiding Alcohol

Avoiding Alcohol is important in some cases like:

When a woman is pregnant

It is to be avoided when a woman is even trying to become pregnant.

When diagnosed with alcoholism or alcohol addiction, or you have a strong family history of alcoholism.

Having a hemorrhagic stroke is when a blood vessel in your brain leaks or ruptures.

Having liver or pancreatic disease

Having heart failure

The time when you are told by the doctor that you have a weak heart

Taking prescription or maybe taking over-the-counter medications that can interact with alcohol

Risks involved when Moderate Drinking is not followed

Excessive drinking can generally increase the risk of serious health problems which usually include:

Various types of cancers include breast cancer and also the cancers that are related to the mouth, throat, esophagus, and liver.

Pancreatitis

If you already have cardiovascular problems, sudden death may occur.

Heart muscle damage can directly or indirectly lead to heart failure

Strokes

High blood pressure

Liver disease

Suicide

Accidental serious injury or death

Brain damage and other problems in an unborn child

Alcohol withdrawal syndrome

Health Benefits Included with Moderate Drinking

Moderate alcohol consumption generally provides some of the common health benefits, this generally includes:

Reducing the risk of development and dying of heart diseases.

It can also reduce the risk of ischemic stroke which is when the arteries of your brain become narrowed or even blocked which can cause severely reduced blood flow.

Also reduces the diabetes risk.