What are the best and worst airplane seats?

Which seat on the plane is the best, whether it’s the seats in business class; And which seat on the plane is considered the worst?

Choosing a good seat on the plane helps increase your sense of flight satisfaction, especially when you’re going through a multi-hour journey. A good location provides the most comfort, comfort and safety. Therefore, when buying airline tickets, many passengers spend extra money to buy the seats they want.

So which seat on the plane is the best and the worst? The Insider site lists the following positions based on the experience of longtime flight attendants.

What is the best seat on the plane?

The rows of seats near the exit door

If you sit in this row, you will easily get out when the plane crashes. Spacious legroom, tall people can sit comfortably.

Many people think that the row near the exit door is the best position on the plane because it will be seated near the beautiful flight attendants.

Sitting in near the exit seat, you will have to assist the flight attendant to open the door in an emergency. Therefore, this row of seats is often prioritized for healthy people. The elderly, young children and pregnant women are not usually accommodated here.

Rows of seats with only two seats

Many small planes have only two seats per row. According to the flight attendants, these are good seats as one will be placed by the window, the other in the aisle. Thus, each person’s space will be more comfortable and no one has to sit in the middle – the least desirable position. However, that means on this plane, every seat is very good, so to answer the question of which seat on the plane is the best, other factors need to be considered.

Seats at the front of the plane

The front seats are usually smoother, less bumpy than the seats at the back of the plane. That’s not to mention because it’s close to the door, so it’s very convenient for passengers to get on and off the plane, without having to wait long. When flight attendants serve food, drinks or cold towels, they will be served first

The rows of seats in the middle

This seat is considered the quietest if the plane is going through turbulence, because it is in the center of gravity. However, this seat has the disadvantage of being noisier because it is closer to the engine.

Seats by the window

In terms of beautiful scenery, this is the best seat on the plane and the most chosen by many people. It has a beautiful view, you can watch the clouds and the scenery at the take-off and landing places. You can also lean your head against the wall to sleep peacefully, undisturbed by the people sitting next to them when they want to leave or turn around.

Which seat on the plane is the worst?

Middle seat

In any row, the middle seat is also the worst seat. People sitting here will feel uncomfortable because they are sandwiched between two other people, the armrests on either side are often occupied by “neighbors” and sometimes they have to sit with their arms crossed in front of their chest. According to airline etiquette, the person in the middle seat should be given priority to place their hands on the side rails.

If you take a wide-body plane, each row has 9 seats divided into three rows, when you must use the middle seat, you should choose the middle seat in the middle row so that no one will disturb you if someone wants to get up to pick up things or use the house toilet.

Seats right in front or behind the bulkhead

The seats in front of the bulkhead often don’t recline for comfort. The seat in the middle of the plane is often preferred for families with young children because the space in front is enough to place a crib. If you don’t want to hear crying during the flight, you can consider this position.

Seat near the toilet

In addition to the problem of smell, when sitting here, you are often bothered by people standing in line waiting to use the toilet. This place is therefore noisier than other locations. People sitting in the aisles of this area are often touched by passers-by, affecting their sleep. The only advantage is that you don’t need to queue if you want to go to the bathroom.

The last seats of the plane

This location is bumpy, noisy, far from the center. This is also usually the seat near the toilet, right in front of the partition.