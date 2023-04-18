Western Tourists Join Vietnamese Wedding Celebration and Win Hearts

Three unexpected guests showed up at a wedding in Linh Truong commune, Gio Linh district, Quang Tri province, and added to the festive atmosphere.

The guests, who appeared to be Westerners, danced, drank wine, and celebrated the $100 envelope given to the newlyweds.

A short clip of the guests dancing and interacting with locals was shared on social media, drawing attention to their lively presence at the wedding.

The wedding was hosted by groom Dang Thai Son and bride Hong Hanh, who were unaware of the guests’ arrival until they saw them mingling with the crowd. The guests, who were unable to speak Vietnamese fluently, explained through Google translate that they stumbled upon the wedding and were drawn to the loud music.

The three guests quickly joined the festivities, dancing and enjoying themselves alongside the other guests. They even performed a song for the bride and groom. Despite the language and cultural differences, everyone at the wedding shared the same joyful spirit and celebrated together.

The guests stayed at the wedding for about two hours and left after presenting the newlyweds with a $100 envelope, a tradition in Vietnamese weddings. Groom Dang Thai Son expressed his gratitude for the guests’ presence, which made the wedding more memorable and lively than he expected.

The short clip of the guests’ participation in the wedding has garnered attention on social media, with netizens praising their enthusiasm and confidence. They also praised the hospitality of the Vietnamese people, particularly the bride and groom who welcomed the uninvited guests with open arms.