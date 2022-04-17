Western destinations for a short vacation

The West converges a series of destinations with its own unique beauty. During the holidays, visitors can spend time exploring many interesting things here.

Cam Mountain – An Giang: As the famous mountain of That Son range, Cam mountain or Thien Cam Son has wild and majestic beauty, about 710 m high above sea level. Bo Hong Peak in Cam mountain is the highest peak in the Mekong Delta, has a cool climate all year round and is likened to the “Da Lat version” of the West. Recently, camping, rattan hunting and nature exploration in Cam mountain have been loved by many young people, becoming a new experience in river tourism.

Som Rong Pagoda – Soc Trang: Som Rong Pagoda has the same architectural style as other Khmer pagodas in the South. The temple space is large with an area of ​​​​5 hectares, including the main hall, sala, house for monks and a library with more than 1,500 books. Stepping into the space of the temple, you will be impressed with the elaborate decorative patterns of Khmer cultural symbols, giant reclining Buddha statues or hundreds of years old trees.

Nam Du Island – Kien Giang: If you want to find a destination to recharge “vitamin sea” in the West, Nam Du island is the most worthy name to consider. This island has a beautiful landscape with clear jade-like waters embracing curved coconut trees and green forests. Not only is an attractive place to swim and play in the water, Nam Du Island also has many “photogenic” corners that visitors should not miss.

Xeo Quyt Melaleuca Forest – Dong Thap: This primeval forest is a unique destination for tourists visiting Dong Thap. This place will bring you many new experiences from exploring historical sites, going through the forest on a long road or riding a boat through small creeks…

Blower field – Bac Lieu: This famous fan field is a must-see check-in place for many tourist followers when they have the opportunity to come to the West. With a total of 62 large-sized fans stretching over the sea, this place becomes a beautiful scene like the West sky. Visitors can spend time at suitable time frames around early morning or late afternoon to visit and take pictures.

Cai Rang Floating Market – Can Tho: Traveling to the Western provinces, it is impossible not to visit the floating market. One of the most famous floating markets is Cai Rang floating market, a busy wholesale market specializing in buying and selling vegetables and fruits in Can Tho. Coming here, visitors will clearly feel the typical culture of the West River.

Binh Thuy ancient house – Can Tho: Built in 1870, Binh Thuy ancient house has appeared in many famous films. As one of the few old houses with a combination of East and West architecture, Binh Thuy ancient house has many beautiful check-in corners for visitors to take pictures in retro style.

@ Zing News

