Welcoming the wave of Indian tourists to Vietnam

India is highly regarded by many travel experts as one of the major markets in the world and an attractive tourist destination that Vietnam should target.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in the first six months of 2023, Vietnam’s tourism welcomed about 5.6 million international visitors. Notably, the Indian market has a strong growth with more than 141,000 visitors, ranking 10th among the leading markets of Vietnam’s tourism. Photo: VNA

Sharing on TTXVN (Vietnam News Agency), Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh, the Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, believes that Vietnam has identified India as a top priority potential market and aims to intensify promotional activities to attract Indian tourists. This is evident in the strong air connectivity between the two countries, facilitating the exchange of tourists between India and Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, and India’s Indigo have opened numerous air routes connecting Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc with New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata in India.

According to the assessment of the Vietnam Institute for Tourism Development Research (Vietnam National Administration of Tourism), India is expected to become one of the major markets in the world and a compelling market that Vietnam should focus on.

Indian guests in Vietnam. Photo: TL

The Tourism Development Research Institute believes that Indian tourists represent a potential customer segment but are not easy to tap into. To understand their psychology and serve them well, tourism entities need to have a workforce that understands Indian culture, lifestyle, and cuisine. Notably, India is a multi-religious country, and different groups of Indian tourists may follow various religions. Therefore, businesses must thoroughly research and cater to the service and dining preferences of each customer group. Currently, Vietnam lacks experienced tour guides who can cater to Indian tourists, and there are few establishments offering Indian cuisine. Thailand is also actively attracting Indian tourists. In 2022, the country welcomed one million Indian visitors out of a total of 11 million international arrivals. This made Indian tourists the second-largest international source market for Thailand in 2022, following Malaysia. @SGtiepthi