“Weaving Loom, Embroidering Clouds”; Empower Women Asia to Raise Funds for Ethinic Women and Young Girls in Mai Chau

From 2/10/2022 to 2/11/2022, the fundraising event “Det Cui Theu May” (weaving loom, embroidering clouds) organized by Empower Women Asia has taken place, with the purpose of introducing traditional textile products made by the hands of crafters from Mai Chau, Hoa Binh to serve as alternative eco-friendly, local-made fabric, in order to support women and young girls of ethnic minorities from Vietnamese traditional craft villages and being a bridge between businesses and traditional weaving villages in pursuing the sustainability goals.

Here’s what you may need to know about the event

Businesses and partners who wish to sponsor the organizations’ program are offered options either to directly transfer funds to EWA’s accounts or donating physical looms/equipment to be sent to ethnic women in Mai Chau, Hoa Binh. They may also opt to donate part of profit from selling products to the fund. All profits and looms/equipment received from the fundraising event will be forwarded to the minority women in Mai Chau weaving village to help improve quality of hand weaving products and contribute to the educational programs for the underprivileged children in the area.

Being featured as one of the noteworthy partners and sponsors for this fundraising event, Comay Craft, a local business who specializes in producing handbags made from all-natural materials such as water hyacinth, rattan… with the aim to influence consumers’ awareness and habits of sustainable lifestyle. Comay Craft will be joining hands with Empower Women Asia from 11/2022 to 1/2023 with a commitment to deduct 10% of profits (including online sale) to support the cause.

While being interviewed about his decision to partner up with EWA’s fundraising program, Comay Craft’s founder, Doan Hung, has shared: “Way back then when Comay Craft was first founded, I’d found myself in difficult situations regarding production resources and facilities. Therefore, we are very sympathetic to ethnic women who are passionate about crafts but lack good quality equipment. Comay thus hopes to alleviate somewhat their hardships by supporting financially and donating looms to contribute to sustainable growth together with preserving and promoting local craft village culture”.

Empower Women Asia continues the fundraising campaign with the vision to encourage businesses to participate and share social responsibility so that together we can create a community with sustainable development and being able to support the underprivileged groups of people.

Mission and Vision of the Empower Women Asia

Empower Women Asia (EWA) is a project belonging to the non-governmental organization Keep It Beautiful Vietnam (KIBV). The project strives to support, upskill, educate and improve the competitive advantage of women and young girls of ethnic minorities in traditional craft villages from producing quality sustainable textile products. Specifically, the organization also aims to raise awareness of the public about the value of traditional craft villages from environment to human aspects and difficulties faced by ethnic women so that we can all help to improve their living standards and contribute to the sustainable fashion industry. The project’s vision thus also includes promoting local businesses, brands and traditional craft villages as a resource of the sustainable supply chain for both domestic and international market.