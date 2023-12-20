Weather news today December 20, 2023: Severe cold in the North, prolonged harmful cold

Weather Update for December 20, 2023: The latest forecast indicates that the Northern region, including Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, will experience persistently cold temperatures, with the mountainous areas expected to be exceptionally frigid. Moving towards the southern areas from Ha Tinh to Thua Thien – Hue, cooler weather is anticipated. Stay informed and bundle up for the chilly conditions!

Weather news today December 20, 2023, according to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, early this morning, cold air affected the western North, North Central and some places in the Central Central.

On December 20, the cold air continues to impact various areas in the Central Central region and some places in the South Central region. The northeast wind on the mainland reaches a strong level of intensity 3, while coastal areas experience winds at levels 4 to 5.

In the North, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, the weather continues to be very cold, and the mountains are extremely cold; In the area from Ha Tinh to Thua Thien – Hue, it is cold. During this cold air wave, the lowest temperature at night and early morning in the North and Thanh Hoa, Nghe An is commonly 9 – 12 degrees Celsius, especially in the Northern mountainous region, it is commonly 5 – 8 degrees Celsius, in mountainous areas. The altitude is below 3 degrees Celsius in some places; In the area from Ha Tinh to Thua Thien – Hue, the common temperature is 14 – 17 degrees Celsius.

At sea, in the Gulf of Tonkin, the northeast wind is strong at level 6, sometimes at level 7, with gusts at level 8 – 9, waves 2 – 4 m high, strong seas; The northern region of the East Sea (including the waters of the Hoang Sa archipelago) has strong northeast winds at level 7, gusts at level 9, waves 4 – 6 m high, and very rough seas.

From December 20, the sea area from Quang Tri to Ca Mau, the area between the East Sea and the western sea of ​​the southern East Sea (including the western sea of ​​Truong Sa archipelago) has strong northeast winds of level 6 – 7. , shock level 8 – 9, waves 4 – 6 m high, very rough sea.

This severe and widespread cold spell in the North, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces is likely to last until around December 25; During this severe and harmful cold spell in the northern midland and mountainous areas, frost and frost are likely to occur. From December 20, in the area from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa there will be rain, moderate rain, locally heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms .

During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning and strong winds.

Thunderstorms accompanied by tornadoes , lightning and strong winds can affect agricultural production, break trees, damage houses, traffic works, and infrastructure, potentially causing flash floods on small rivers and streams, and landslides on steep slopes.

Strong winds and large waves at sea are likely to affect ship movements and other activities.

Low temperatures can affect crops and livestock.

Northwest

Cloudy, some rain, less cloudy in the afternoon, sunny. Gentle. Sun cold weather damage. High mountain areas have the possibility of frost and frost.

The lowest temperature is from 10 – 13 degrees Celsius, in some places it is below 8 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature is from 15 – 18 degrees Celsius; Particularly in the northwest area, 21 – 24 degrees Celsius.

East Northern

Cloudy, some rain, less cloudy in the afternoon, sunny. Northeast wind level 3, coastal areas level 4 – 5. The weather is very cold, the mountains are extremely cold. The midland and northern mountain areas are likely to experience frost and frost.

The lowest temperature is from 10 – 13 degrees Celsius, in mountainous areas 6 – 9 degrees Celsius, in high mountainous areas there are places below 5 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature is from 14 – 17 degrees Celsius.

Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien – Hue

Cloudy, the north (Thanh Hoa, Nghe An) has some rain; The south has rain, moderate rain, locally heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms . North to northwest winds level 3, coastal areas level 4 – 5. It’s cold, especially in the north it’s extremely cold.

The lowest temperature from the north is 11 – 14 degrees Celsius; South 15 – 18 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature from the north 15 – 18 degrees Celsius, south 19 – 22 degrees Celsius.

Da Nang to Binh Thuan

Cloudy, rainy, moderate rain, locally heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms ; Ninh Thuan – Binh Thuan alone has showers and thunderstorms in some places. Level 3 northeast wind. During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning and strong winds.

Lowest temperature from 21 – 24 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature from the north 25 – 28 degrees Celsius, south 29 – 32 degrees Celsius.

Highlands

Cloudy, sunny days, showers and thunderstorms in some places at night. Level 3 northeast to east winds. During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning and strong winds.

The lowest temperature is from 18 – 21 degrees Celsius, in some places it is below 18 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature is from: 26-29 degrees Celsius.

Southern

Cloudy, sunny days, showers and thunderstorms in some places at night. Level 3 northeast to east winds. During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning and strong winds.

The lowest temperature is from 22 – 25 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature is from 31 – 34 degrees Celsius.

Hanoi

Cloudy, no rain, less cloudy in the afternoon, sunny. Level 3 northeast wind. Very cold weather.

The lowest temperature is from 10 – 13 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature is from 15 – 17 degrees Celsius.