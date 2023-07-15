Weather forecast for July 15: Heavy rain in the northern region, ending widespread heatwave.

Weather forecast for July 15: Heavy rain is expected in the northern region and Thanh Hoa, bringing relief from the widespread heatwave. From Nghe An to Phu Yen, intense sunshine will persist. The Central Highlands and Southern regions will experience heavy rain in the evening.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, this morning (July 15), the mountainous and midland areas of Northern Vietnam will experience moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms. Some localized areas may even experience very heavy rainfall, ranging from 30-60mm, with some places exceeding 100mm. The Red River Delta and Thanh Hoa province will receive rainfall ranging from 20-40mm, with some places exceeding 60mm.

Furthermore, due to the active Southwest monsoon, the Central Highlands and Southern regions will continue to experience heavy rain, with precipitation ranging from 20-50mm and some areas exceeding 80mm (with heavy rain mainly in the afternoon and evening). This heavy rainfall in these regions may persist for several days.

During the thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts of wind. Localized heavy rainfall may cause flooding in low-lying areas and pose a risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions.

The heavy rain in the northern region will bring an end to the widespread heatwave today. However, tomorrow (July 16), the mountainous and midland areas of Northern Vietnam will still experience intense heat, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 35-37 degrees Celsius and some areas exceeding 37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, from Nghe An to Phu Yen, the intense heat will persist, with temperatures ranging from 35-37 degrees Celsius and some areas exceeding 38 degrees Celsius. Additionally, tomorrow, the intense heat will extend to Thanh Hoa with similar high temperatures.

The heatwave in the northern region and from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen will continue until around July 17.