We can fully monitor everything in three meters! A non-contact physiological signs monitoring system has developed

Without direct contact with the patient, the relevant data can be collected within a distance of three meters by the proposed device, and the accuracy rate is higher than 95%!

A state-of-art non-contact physiological signs monitoring system has been successfully developed at the Greater Bay Area Integrated Circuit and System Application Research Institute in Guangdong Province, China. The greatest advantages of this system are that the patient do not need to wear devices and the medical staff do not need to read the monitoring values in a close distance, which solves the ‘pain points’ that the traditional physiological sign monitoring equipment can easily cause cross-infection between medical staff and patients, the task of medical staff to track and record physiological sign values is heavy, the cost of monitoring devices is high, and the experience of patients is uncomfortable.

So, in a distance of three meters, how to achieve non-contact physiological data monitoring？The radar monitor part is the core part of this system, with which the breathing amplitude of 2 mm and the heartbeat amplitude of 3 mm could be captures. This system mainly focus on monitoring the physiological data such as the heart rate, the respiration rate, the body movement, the apnea event, and others, to realize the continuing monitor of the patient’s vital signs. Then the data would be send to the central monitoring platform through the internet to help the medical staff to manage the patients in hospital.

At present, the proposed system have been used in Tongji Hospital, Huazhong University of Science and Technology and the Eighth People’s Hospital of Guangdong Province in China, and detected more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in total, effectively reducing the infection risk of the medical staff. This system provides a reliable technical method for the rehabilitation management of COVID-19 patients. With the support of the Alliance of International Science Organizations, the system has also been used in hospitals among many European countries.

