ChatGPT was released just last year and is already transforming multiple industries. Its release has led to Google’s management team declaring a “code red” situation

The chatbot was introduced by OpenAI, a San Francisco-based startup that has received another $10 billion in funding from Microsoft as the major tech giants get competitive in the field of AI

While ChatGPT is popular with some, others are concerned about the impact this tool will have on education and other industries.

Vietnam Insider just asked ChatGPT why Russia invades Ukraine and when the war may end. Here was the full response:

Why Russia invades Ukraine?

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine declared independence, leading to a war in which thousands of people have been killed. The exact reasons for Russia’s actions in Ukraine are the subject of ongoing debate and speculation, with some suggesting it was driven by geopolitical interests and others pointing to historical ties between the two countries.

When the Ukraine war may end?

As for when the conflict may end, it is difficult to predict. Efforts to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means, such as the Minsk Agreement, have so far been unsuccessful in bringing a lasting peace. The situation remains tense, with sporadic outbreaks of violence, and a lasting resolution will likely require sustained political will and cooperation from all parties involved.

Can you update the news about Russia and Ukraine war?

My training data only goes up until 2021, and I do not have the ability to access real-time news updates. As of my training data, there have been ongoing peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, including efforts through the Normandy Format and the Minsk Agreements. However, despite these efforts, violence has persisted in the region and a lasting peace has not yet been achieved. It is important to note that the situation remains fluid and developments may have occurred since my training data was collected.

With everything moving so quickly since the product hit the market, many experts are wondering what will happen next.

Russia has been waging war on Ukraine since late February 2022. Millions have fled the country, while others stayed to fight. The EU, US and allied countries responded with sanctions and support for Ukraine, so Ukraine has liberated a total of 74,443 sq km of territory from Russian forces, according to data from the Institute for the Study of War think-tank.