Water park at VinWonders Nha Trang sets Asian record

VinWonders Nha Trang’s “tropical paradise” has just received the title of “The island water park owns the most number of games in Asia” from the Asian Record Organization.

Located in VinWonders Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa), the water park “Tropical Paradise” is divided into 3 subdivisions: Tropical Forest, Ocean Quest and Jungle Legend.

With the collaboration of Polin – the world’s leading water park design and production partner, VinWonders Nha Trang brings many innovations in experience thanks to the application of modern technology and design approach to customers.

The water park “Tropical Paradise” at VinWonders Nha Trang set a continental record.

Here, visitors can experience 39 leading modern water games in the world, including 27 games that have never appeared at VinWonders Nha Trang. In particular, it is impossible not to mention the attractive games with the current top-notch experience: Safari Survival, Sky Squad, Kraken Encounter, Paradise Oasis…

In particular, the King Cobra water slide, which has won many international awards of Polin, is also present at this record water park with an attractive new look. The slide quickly became the focus of attention with its distinctive shape, providing a “one-of-a-kind” experience for visitors.

“Tropical paradise” is divided into 3 subdivisions with world-class games.

Besides, visitors to this leading water park in Asia can hardly ignore the games that create a series of exciting activities in the aquatic village on the tropical bay: Carpet slide, slide body, float, zigzag, zipo… with various lengths and slopes, bringing many new experiences and moments of refreshing entertainment.

In particular, this is the first time in Vietnam that visitors can conquer the “Rage of the Neptune” – a race between 2 slides with consecutive 180-degree and 360-degree curves, besides the “Flying saucer” floating on the water. These are 2 of the most attractive water games in the world voted by the World Association of Amusement Parks (IAAPA).

Not only owning colorful slides in cool water, a series of impressive “check-in” scenes and miniatures with the theme “Tropical jungle” are also expected to create a completely new look for the Asian record water park – the must-visit amusement park in Nha Trang bay.

“Tropical paradise” offers visitors many attractive water games and impressive check-in areas.

Since its launch more than a month ago, the water park “Tropical Paradise” has quickly become the summer focus and the top sought-after entertainment destination in Nha Trang.

Along with the world’s only glass-bodied submarine, Vinpearl Submarine Nha Trang, Zipline, Tata show, VinWonders continues to affirm its pioneering role in bringing visitors top-notch entertainment experiences with the most popular collection in the area.

@ Zing News