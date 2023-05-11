Warning sign placed at popular Nho Que River viewing spot

In recent days, a series of photos shared by tourists on travel forums have emerged of a check-in point in Ha Giang that offers panoramic views of the Nho Que river. In reality, this popular spot is a concrete platform about 1-2m wide, located on the sloping ground of a house, with no barriers around it.

From this position, visitors can take photos that give the sensation of floating high up in the air, with the stunning and majestic Nho Que river as a beautiful backdrop.

However, after the appearance of these photos, there was a debate online with some netizens claiming that the location had a beautiful shooting angle but posed hidden dangers and was not safe.

It is known that the house belongs to a Mong couple and is located on the road leading to the Nho Que river boat tour in Ma Pi Leng village, Pa Vi commune, Meo Vac district, Ha Giang. Currently, the owner works in an industrial park and is not present in the area. However, in recent times, many tourists have come here on their own to take pictures.

After receiving feedback about this controversial check-in point, the leaders of Pa Vi commune directed the authorities of Ma Pi Leng village to install warning signs and prevent tourists from entering the house to take pictures. The local authorities have not yet approved this place as an official tourist destination.

According to the commune leader, the distance from the concrete platform of the house to the ground is about 10m, but the area is small with a steep slope and no barriers around it. This is also an “unofficial” tourist spot that is not under the management of the local authorities.

Therefore, if many people gather here without proper management, accidents are likely to occur.

In addition to installing warning signs, local authorities and functional forces of the commune have also set up barriers to prevent potential accidents and organized communication campaigns to advise locals and tourists not to come to this area for photos.

