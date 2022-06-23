Vua Nệm achieves up to 30% return rate thanks to unique strategy

The company’s focus on cross-channel customer experience has resulted in revenue growth of more than 96.45% over the same period last year.

Known as one of the “big guys” in the retail industry of genuine mattresses and bedroom accessories, after nearly 15 years of establishment,Vua Nem has succeeded in conquering even the most demanding customers. According to statistics from this business, the number of old customers returning to buy goods accounted for 30% of the total number of customers, contributing to the company’s growth of nearly 96.45% over the same period last year despite the wave of the Covid pandemic. . This is a desirable number, especially for the “slow” consumer goods industry.

Considering “Customers are the policy”, according to the CEO of Vua Nem, to achieve the above impressive results, Vua Nem has deployed many unique strategies, one of which must be mentioned in the way of pampering guests “one of a kind. ” of this brand.

Customer benefits first, business benefits later

Mattress King is a pioneer in the mattress market that allows buyers to experience the actual product. Anyone who comes to Vua Nem stores can try lying for as long as they like, even sleeping really to feel the quality of the mattress before deciding to buy.

Besides, Vua Nem also applies the world’s leading advanced technology – Reveal By Xsensor body pressure gauge. Through this device, customers can view a map of body pressure and specific assessments of different sleeping positions to help customers choose the most suitable mattress.

Understanding the common concerns of buyers about product shipping such as distortion, damage, too long delivery time or too expensive costs, etc. sleep as soon as possible.

Thorough in helping customers choose products, however, Vua Nem still has a flexible return policy to minimize the risk of users choosing unsatisfactory mattresses. As long as customers feel uncomfortable, they are free to exchange and return the goods. All of the above policies come from a single mission of “Bringing a good night’s sleep to everyone”.

Staff are “masters” to pamper guests

One of the 6 core values ​​of Vua Nem “Wow service” – Providing better-than-expected services, creating surprises for customers. Stemming from this, Vua Nem built a strict recruitment and training process. The selected people have a good mindset in the service industry, always dedicated to customer satisfaction.

All customers who come to Vua Nem store are considered relatives. The staff here will listen, understand the needs and sleep problems that customers are facing, thereby advising them to choose the most optimal products. Solid product knowledge and dedicated service attitude are the two factors that every Vua Nem employee always keeps in mind.

As for the delivery to the bedroom – which is a private place for the customer, the delivery team of Vua Nem always maintains a standard attitude when interacting with guests. Any action, from cleaning under the bed to assisting with repairs, must be authorized by the landlord.

In addition, Vua Nem also applies CDP – Customer Data Platform to care and evaluate every touch point in the customer experience journey. Any touchpoints with bad reviews, this business will immediately improve to bring all services closer to perfection.

Market coverage, from offline to online channels

In order to help customers shop for genuine mattress products easily and conveniently, Vua Nem focuses on expanding its store system nationwide. Up to now, this brand has 118 stores in more than 29 provinces and cities. By 2023, Vua Nem confidently achieves the target of dominating the market with 500 stores.

In addition to the showroom system, Vua Nem also focused on developing online sales channels and quickly reached the Top 1 in total sales on Lazada and Tiki channels, and at the same time reached the Top 3 sales in November and December 2021 on Shopee channel. In 2022, Vua Nem aims to double revenue from e-commerce platforms.

Also in 2023, Vua Nem plans to expand its products to the world’s largest e-commerce platform Amazon and to Shopee, Lazada, and Tiki floors in other Southeast Asian countries. This is also one of the drastic steps for the goal of penetrating the international market of Vua Nem.

It can be seen that, with clever and wise strategies, Vua Nem gradually covers the market, from offline to online channels, step by step affirms the position of the leading mattress, bedding and accessories retail system in Vietnam.

Source: CafeBiz