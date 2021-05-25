VN-Index rises, trading value falls admit new coronavirus waves

The session started off with a dip to 1,297 points, but climbed back into the green and surpassed 1,300-point in the first 15 minutes of the trading. It stayed in the green for the rest of the session, experiencing an upward trend throughout the afternoon and closing with a gain of 10.6 points.

Trading value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), on which the index is based, dropped 10 percent from the previous session to VND21.2 trillion ($921.4 million). This was down 10.2 percent from its highest trading value on May 21.

The bourse saw 212 gainers and 193 losers.

The VN30 basket, comprising the 30 largest capped stocks, saw 18 tickers gain.

The biggest blue-chip gainer this session was TPB of private lender TPBank, rising 5.2 percent to a new peak. The ticker has gained nearly 31 percent since the start of this year.

HPG of steel giant Hoa Phat Group rose 3.1 percent to hit another new peak. It has experienced a 62.6 percent surge so far this year. The ticker pushed the VN-Index up by nearly 1.8 points this session.

MBB of Military Bank was among the bigger blue-chip gainers this session, going up 3 percent. It has not gone into the red for the last six sessions.

VCB of state-owned lender Vietcombank was the top contributor to index’s gain this session at over 2.3 points. The ticker rose 2.5 percent.

The biggest losers of this session were SBT of sugar producer Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC and VHM of real estate giant Vinhomes, both down 1.3 percent. They were followed by KDH real estate firm Khang Dien House with a 1.1 percent fall.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the 11thstraight session to the tune of VND86.3 billion, with strongest selling pressure on HPG, VIC of biggest private conglomerate Vingroup, and DXG of real estate developer Dat Xanh Group.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, home to mid and small caps, rose 0.42 percent, while the UPCoM-Index for the Unlisted Public Companies Market went up 0.38 percent.

By VNExpress