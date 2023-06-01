Visit Ninh Binh to view ripe rice fields shaped like ‘Carps looking at the moon’ painting

Ripe rice fields beside the Ngo Dong River in the Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourism region were named one of the five most beautiful rice fields in Vietnam by Business Insider.

The rice field’s attractiveness comes from its magnificent setting, where nature and people collide, and Ninh Binh province’s tourist business, which has developed into a one-of-a-kind tourism offering over the years. Each season of ripe rice, the field is fashioned into distinctive images, drawing tourists’ interest.

More than 9,500m2 of rice field has been shaped this year with the picture of Ly Ngu Vong Nguyet (Carps looking at the moon).

According to the Ninh Binh Province Department of Tourism, this artwork was chosen to form the Tam Coc rice field to represent the people’s hopes, efforts, and strong determination to overcome all obstacles in order to achieve success.

@thanhnien.vn