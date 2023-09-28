Visa: 73% of Vietnamese travelers interested in sustainable tourism

Visa’s latest research on “Global Travel Trends” reveals a strong resurgence in tourism in Vietnam. According to the study, 73% of respondents expressed interest or strong interest in sustainable travel options, while 50% actively seek out these options when planning their trips.

Visa’s research shows that Generation Z and families with children are the primary contributors to the domestic tourism boom in Vietnam. Families with young children and those over the age of 60 are the groups that have taken the most leisure trips, averaging 2.4 trips in the past 12 months.

As environmental awareness rises, Vietnamese tourists show more interest and action for sustainable tourism. Photo: Cao Cao Adventures

Tourists are not only focusing on pre-planned destinations but also placing a significant emphasis on experiential and entertainment-oriented travel. The main motivations for travel include relaxation (68%), consumer shopping (43%), and exploration or trying something new (43%).

With the rising middle-class population, Vietnamese consumers are increasingly taking more domestic and international trips in search of bonding opportunities and unforgettable experiences. One-fifth of those surveyed stated that meeting and connecting with friends and family are motivators for travel in the coming 12 months.

Shopping is also an indispensable part when traveling. Photo: Quynh Nhu

Shopping is also an integral part of travel, especially with increasing purchasing power. Travelers are looking for unique souvenirs and shopping experiences to enrich their travel journeys. In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, security and payment acceptance are crucial factors in shaping the payment preferences of Vietnamese tourists. The GTI 2023 research highlights that travelers expect seamless transactions and optimal security measures, emphasizing the importance of trust in financial transactions while traveling. @SGtiepthi