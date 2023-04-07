Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 kicks off summer festival

From April 29th to May 3rd, Vinhomes will hold a series of events to inaugurate the Kingdom of Light Square and launch the Summer Festival 2023 program with a variety of unique events.

The Kingdom of Light Square, spanning 3.2 hectares, is one of the iconic landmarks of the Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 urban area. Located in the center of the Kingdom of Light area – the heart of the city, the square exudes the spirit of “elegant Paris.”

The focal point of the square is the “never-sleeping” pedestrian street – Kingdom Avenue, reminiscent of the famous Champs Elysees commercial street. Under the characteristic mansard roofs and square windows, the large vaulted ceilings will host unique entertainment events, illuminated by bright lights day and night. A must-see highlight of the Kingdom of Light Square is the 50-meter-tall statue of the God of Light, holding a torch of prosperity – a symbol of the prosperity of the urban community and the new center of the eastern capital.

The first activity of the Kingdom of Light Square is the “European Culinary Cultural Festival” from April 29th to May 3rd. Tourists and residents can indulge in the Light Festival with light shows and 3D interactive mapping; the European music festival with themed music nights such as Russian music, French music, Spanish Flamenco dance, and exhibitions of contemporary art and paintings.

In addition to the outstanding artistic performances, tourists and residents can directly participate in street performances such as European dance, street bands, circus performances, magic shows, spiritual drawing, environmental running, basketball/tennis tournaments… or enjoy the cuisine at the food festival and beer-sausage festival with many famous international brands.

The festive atmosphere will cover the Kingdom of Light Square throughout the summer on weekends from May to September. In conjunction with the Empire Summer Festive program with many attractive cultural, sports and entertainment activities, Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 is expected to attract thousands of visitors every day.

Vinhomes Ocean Park urban complex is expected to become a new vibrant and bustling shopping – entertainment – beach resort destination in the east of the capital.

On the occasion of its opening, Vinhomes is offering tens of thousands of vouchers for use at stores in the urban complex to customers who buy houses in the Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 and Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 projects. In addition, the developer is also providing free tickets to Royal Wave Park, worth 350,000 Vietnamese dong, to all residents of Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 and Vinhomes Ocean Park 3, as well as customers who use dining services when visiting the Kinh do Anh Sang square (terms and conditions apply).

Apart from these “destination” programs, Vinhomes is also a pioneer in creating a community of residents with special stimulus policies. A typical example is the successful creation of the Vinhomes Ocean Park 1 community, with over 55,000 residents after a short period of operation.

Currently, with the continuous introduction of facilities such as the Kinh do Anh Sang square, Kingdom Avenue boulevard, Royal Wave Park, four-season Paradise Bay beach, Crystal Lagoon wave pool, and Ngoc Trai beach with white sand, as well as the organization of a comprehensive utility ecosystem from schools, shopping centers, electric bus systems, electric car and motorcycle charging stations, the 1,200-hectare Ocean district is ready to become a destination for housing, shopping, entertainment, and relaxation for everyone.

