Vinh city closely monitors karaoke parlors 24/7

The leader of Vinh City (Nghe An Province) has issued a directive to the chairpersons of wards and communes in the area to assign personnel to monitor dozens of 24/7 karaoke bars.

On April 3rd, Tran Quang Lam, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh City (Nghe An), signed a document requiring the strict enforcement of fire prevention and control measures for karaoke and bar businesses that have been suspended and committed to suspending operations in the city.

This decision was made in response to reports that many karaoke bars continue to operate at night, posing a potential risk of fire or explosion and causing significant damage to people and property, even after being suspended.

To enhance the state’s fire prevention and control management of suspended karaoke and bar businesses, the People’s Committee of Vinh City has requested that the chairpersons of wards and communes mobilize functional forces to cooperate with the police in supervising and absolutely not allowing businesses to operate until security, fire prevention and control, and business licensing conditions are met.

A monitoring team will be established to closely monitor these suspended karaoke and bar businesses 24/7.

In addition to monitoring businesses in the area, the wards of Hung Binh, Hung Phuc, Hung Dung, Ben Thuy, and Truong Thi will also assign a team to work with the Fire Prevention and Fighting Police and the Department of Market Management to monitor karaoke bars in the area, including 48 Nguyen Sy Sach, Bently, Vertu, Apec, and Omega. They will provide guidance and prevent people from using these services from 8 p.m. every day.

The People’s Committee of Vinh City also notes that if any ward or commune allows these businesses to operate clandestinely, the chairman of that ward or commune will be held responsible.

In an interview with a journalist, Nguyen Thi Ha, a representative of the Vertu karaoke bar in Vinh City, shared that the Fire Prevention and Fighting Police had inspected their establishment and noted that “the emergency exit was narrow and the rear roller shutter was not suitable. However, the bar had already made all necessary corrections according to the requirements of the Fire Prevention and Fighting Police. Nevertheless, they were still not allowed to resume operations and were even asked to sign a commitment not to operate.”

Furthermore, the People’s Committee of Vinh City has requested that the Fire Prevention and Fighting Police and the commune police assign personnel to stand guard at these karaoke bars from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night.

@Vietnamnet