Breaking News: Vingroup’s Shocking Move to Revolutionize Taxi Industry with Electric Cars – Be Group Partnership Revealed!

Green – Smart – Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM) a subsidiary of Vingroup and Be Group, a Vietnamese tech company that owns the multi-service consumer platform “be,” have signed an investment cooperation agreement to introduce electric cars and motorbikes to the first transportation service in Vietnam.

Under this agreement, GSM will directly invest in Be Group to support them in becoming a multi-service consumer platform and providing the leading technology transportation service in Vietnam. GSM will also provide support to Be Group’s drivers to switch from petrol to electric vehicles easily and conveniently through financial partners. This move will help improve service quality and optimize business efficiency with the use of electric cars and motorbikes, which have economical operating costs and provide a “no noise, no gas smoke” experience.

GSM will coordinate with Vietnam Prosperity Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VPBank) to offer exclusive preferential policies to Be Group drivers for renting or purchasing VinFast cars and electric motorbikes through GSM at attractive costs. The companies will also collaborate in the technology taxi service business, enabling customers who call a car through the Be Group app to choose the electric taxi service of GSM.

By promoting the use of smokeless means of transport, GSM and Be Group aim to raise awareness among the public about the benefits of eco-friendly electric vehicles. Through this investment cooperation agreement, they aim to lead the green revolution in the transportation services industry in Vietnam, which is a growing trend in many countries worldwide.

According to the plan, GSM will launch the electric taxi service and lease VinFast cars and electric motorbikes in April 2023, with an expected investment scale of up to 10,000 cars and 100,000 motorbikes. This move, along with the conversion of Be Group drivers to electric vehicles, promises to usher in a green transport service in Vietnam in the near future.