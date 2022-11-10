Vingroup in top 10 best places to work in Vietnam

Vingroup was honored as one of the 10 “best places to work in Vietnam”, and in “top 50 most attractive employer brands of Vietnamese enterprises” 2022.

Group’s four key areas: automotive, real estate, resort and education continue to top the list of “Best Places to Work” for many years.

Voting results are announced annually by professional community network Anphabe. The 2022 ranking is made objectively through an independent survey of nearly 58,000 experienced employees from 20 different industries, belonging to more than 500 companies operating in the territory of Vietnam.

In the category of “Best place to work by industry”, the selected areas of Vingroup continue to belong to the group’s core business lines. In which, VinFast ranks first in Engineering/Machinery/Industrial Mechanics. Vinhomes is the leader in Real Estate / Real Estate Services. Vinpearl attracts attention in the Culinary/Resort industry. Vinschool is an ideal environment in the field of Services (Training, Consulting…).

With these outstanding results, Vingroup was first honored in the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Vietnam at a group scale and in the Top 50 attractive employer brands in Vietnamese enterprises this year.

Ms. Le Mai Lan – Vice President of Vingroup received the award “Top 10 best places to work in Vietnam”

The fact that Vingroup and its member companies have continuously achieved high positions in the leading professional survey in Vietnam is the result of a key investment in human factors to maintain a dynamic career development environment and many personal development opportunities. The Group not only stands out in terms of income and benefits but also builds a creative and inspiring working environment for employees by owning leading brands in the industry.

Specifically, VinFast continues to take the lead in the top “Best place to work in the field of Engineering / Machinery / Industrial Mechanics”. Operating in the high-tech field and reaching a strong international reach, VinFast creates opportunities for experienced personnel to continue to break all their limits. The company aims to build a happy working environment, taking the human factor as the center to create excitement at work; thereby conquering new heights in the profession and drawing valuable experiences on the journey to bring the Vietnamese automobile brand to the world.

In addition, a representative of Vingroup said that Vinhomes has had 8 consecutive years leading the field of real estate; Vinpearl ranked first in the field of Cuisine & Resort for 6 consecutive years; Vinschool continues to be the leader in the Education – Training sector. These show the strong investment to build the talent team within Vingroup’s member companies.

Vingroup is currently the leading multi-industry private economic group in Vietnam, with more than 55,000 Vietnamese and international employees operating in the main fields: technology – industry, trade – service and social volunteering.

@ Vietnamnet