Vingroup has a new major shareholder

Vingroup Group Joint Stock Company (stock code: VIC) has just announced the report on stock trading results of Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong – Chairman of the Board of Directors. Accordingly, Mr. Vuong transferred more than 243 million VIC shares to VMI Real Estate Investment and Management Joint Stock Company (VMI JSC), the transaction took place on November 17, the transaction method is transfer of ownership through Securities Depository Center.

Before the transaction, the number of VIC shares owned by Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong was more than 985.5 million shares, accounting for 25.47% of Vingroup’s charter capital. After the transaction, the number of shares owned by Mr. Vuong is more than 742 million shares, accounting for 19.18% of charter capital.

And VMI JSC became a major shareholder of Vingroup, accounting for 6.29% of the group’s charter capital.

Previously, billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong announced that he would contribute capital and become the main shareholder of VMI JSC. VMI JSC was established with the goal of helping small-cap investors have the opportunity to invest in real estate, manage real estate and develop the secondary market to increase liquidity and value for real estate by Vinhomes.

Accordingly, VMI has a charter capital of VND 18,000 billion, of which Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong contributes 90% of the capital equal to the value of Vingroup shares. Specifically, Mr. Vuong will contribute capital with 243 million Vingroup shares, equivalent to 16,200 billion VND at the average market price of 50 sessions as of September 13, 2022. Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong committed to maintain the investment and take control over the long term in VMI JSC.

Besides direct ownership, Vietnam Investment Group Joint Stock Company – a company controlled by Mr. Vuong – is currently the largest shareholder owning 32.6% shares of Vingroup. In addition to Vingroup and Vietnam Investment Group Joint Stock Company, Vingroup’s chairman is currently directly holding capital of VinFuture, VinES and Asian Star Trading & Investment company.

Closing the trading session on November 18, VIC’s stock price stopped at VND 65,600/share, so the number of shares Mr. Vuong transferred to VMI JSC was worth VND 15,971 billion.

Source: CafeBiz