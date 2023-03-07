Vingroup establishes VinFast electric taxi and car rental company

Specifically, GSM provides car and electric motorcycle rental services for transportation service providers such as taxi and ride-hailing companies and their drivers. Additionally, GSM operates its own electric taxi service. According to the plan, the pure electric taxi company established by GSM will start operating in Hanoi next month and will expand nationwide by 2023.

All vehicles provided and used by GSM are VinFast electric cars and motorcycles, with an investment scale of 10,000 cars and 100,000 electric motorcycles.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, CEO of GSM, said: “The company was established to further enhance the green and smart mobility ecosystem in Vietnam, providing people with more affordable options to use electric vehicles. Whether it’s just a few minutes in a taxi or a few weeks or months renting a car, customers have the opportunity to experience the smart features and convenience of electric vehicles, thereby promoting a faster and stronger green revolution in Vietnam.”

GSM’s goal is to promote the use of electric vehicles among the public, thereby increasing community awareness of the convenience, intelligence, and sustainability of green vehicles.

Through forms such as direct test drives (with customers test driving the vehicles) and experiencing smart technology features and convenience in vehicles (customers using cars, electric taxis, etc.), GSM aims to help VinFast electric vehicles reach customers more deeply and flexibly, step by step creating a habit of using green, smart, and environmentally friendly means of transportation in daily life.