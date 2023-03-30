Vingroup becomes ‘Best Sustainable Finance Issuer’

Beating out numerous candidates, Vingroup has been awarded the “Best Sustainable Finance Issuer” title for 2022 by The Asset Triple A Country Awards judging panel. This award recognizes the company’s commitment to sustainable finance and meaningful operations, aimed at achieving the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition to the “Best Sustainable Finance Issuer” award for 2022, Vingroup and VinFast were honored in the “Best Green Loan” category for a joint $500 million capital-raising effort (including $400 million for Vingroup and $100 million for VinFast). This is one of the first green loans to be raised for investment and business operations purposes, which has helped Vingroup and VinFast receive strong market attention. As a result, Vingroup and VinFast have increased their fundraising scale from $300 million to $500 million, marking a new milestone in the group’s foreign fundraising activities.

With these two prestigious awards, Vingroup reaffirms its pioneering role in green investment and fundraising in the international market.

Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said the award from The Asset confirms the company’s credibility in the international capital market.

“This is also evidence of the company’s long-term vision, contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam, while affirming the international investors’ trust in Vingroup, VinFast in particular, and the Vietnamese market in general,” Quang emphasized.

Vingroup and VinFast’s recognition in the financial and fundraising sectors demonstrates the trust and partnership of international banks and financial institutions in the group’s pioneering journey towards sustainable development. Notably, their ambition to make VinFast a global smart electric vehicle manufacturer, producing environmentally-friendly transportation, stands out.