VinFast will not disclose monthly sales figures

As of September, VinFast will no longer publish monthly sales figures in Vietnam. This could be a disadvantage since Vietnamese consumers are generally very curious and interested in statistics and information related to this Vietnamese electric car brand.

This information has been confirmed by a representative of Vingroup to be entirely accurate. However, they also affirmed that VinFast’s sales figures will still be disclosed, but instead of monthly figures, they will be reported quarterly to “meet the requirements for listing on the U.S. stock market.”

As a result, the sales figures for August will temporarily not be disclosed by VinFast and will be combined with the sales figures for September 2023. The entire third-quarter sales information is expected to be released in October.

Due to this change, our monthly automotive market sales statistics in Vietnam will be affected as VinFast will no longer update monthly figures like other brands.

Therefore, from this point forward, our automotive market sales statistics will temporarily exclude VinFast’s data and will be updated again when there is a change. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Currently, VinFast is assembling models such as the VinFast VF e34, VinFast VF 5, VF 8, and VF 9. It is expected that on September 22, VinFast will introduce the VF 6 model, and there may also be the VF 7 model.

@Cafef