VinFast to start construction of factory in North Carolina

VinFast announced the groundbreaking of its electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the state of North Carolina on July 28th. This will be the first electric vehicle production facility in North Carolina, contributing to the electric vehicle supply in the North American market and advancing the global green transportation revolution.

The VinFast plant will be constructed in the Triangle Innovation Point industrial zone in Chatham County, North Carolina. The project covers an area of approximately 733 hectares and is expected to have a capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year in its first phase. The facility will consist of two main areas: electric vehicle production and assembly, and an industrial zone supporting various suppliers.

The project has already obtained the necessary permits to commence the construction of its first phase. Once operational, the VinFast plant will contribute to creating a green supply chain ecosystem and generate thousands of jobs locally.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Chairwoman of VinFast, stated: “The electric vehicle manufacturing plant in North Carolina is one of VinFast’s key projects. When operational, the plant will become VinFast’s primary source for the North American market, optimizing our production and business operations. We also hope that building the plant in Chatham County will contribute to promoting the green energy economy and the electrification of transportation, not only in the state but also across the United States.”

The plant is expected to start production in 2025. Prior to this, VinFast also announced receiving a $1.2 billion incentive package for the construction project, which includes financial support and infrastructure assistance from the North Carolina state government, the city of Sanford, Chatham County, and the Golden Leaf Fund.

In addition to building the plant in North Carolina, VinFast is also actively expanding its business and brand recognition by establishing more stores and service centers, organizing test-driving events, and showcasing its products in the United States, providing consumers with direct experiences.

@Vietnamnet