VinFast sells nearly 35,000 electric cars in 2023

With a sales figure of nearly 35,000 vehicles in 2023, VinFast still trails behind automotive brands such as Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Ford, and Mazda in the Vietnamese market.

According to a recent announcement by VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker sold 13,513 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, marking a 35% increase compared to the previous quarter and bringing the annual delivery total to 34,855 units. The company also stated that the total number of electric vehicles delivered worldwide has reached 42,291 units since the first deliveries began in 2021.

VinFast accelerates vehicle delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023, achieving sales of nearly 35,000 units

In addition, the company’s quarterly financial report is set to be officially released before the market opens on February 22, 2024. VinFast’s leadership will also conduct a live broadcast on the company’s website to announce the company’s strategy and business performance.

However, VinFast continues to keep the sales figures for each model confidential, similar to the previous quarterly sales disclosures. Currently, the company offers a total of six electric models in Vietnam, including VF e34, VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. Recently, the company introduced the global market to the VF 3 mini electric car and the VF Wild electric pickup truck concept.

Thus, Hyundai remains the best-selling automotive brand in Vietnam in 2023, as per previous statistics, followed by Toyota and Kia. Considering VinFast’s recently disclosed sales figures, the total automotive market in Vietnam sold over 400,000 new cars of various types in 2023. This figure does not include the sales figures for imported car brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Nissan, MG, and others.

