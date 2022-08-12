VinFast recruits 8,000 more employees to boost production for the US market

According to CNBC, VinFast’s factory is accelerating production so that it can deliver the first battery-powered SUVs to the US by the end of this year. It is known that the VinFast factory in Hai Phong has a production capacity of 250,000 cars per year and the company expects to increase the capacity to 600,000 cars per year by 2026.

VinFast recruits 8,000 more employees to boost production

According to CNBC, VinFast is looking to hire 8,000 more employees for its electric vehicle factory in Vietnam. The source said that VinFast’s factory is accelerating production so that it can deliver the first battery-powered SUVs to the US by the end of this year. Currently, VinFast has about 6,000 employees.

In a post on its official Facebook page, VinFast shared this new recruitment round to meet the increasing production requirements of electric cars, expanding its production scale. Newly recruited personnel will probably start working from August or September this year.

The VinFast factory in Hai Phong has a production capacity of 250,000 cars per year and the company expects to increase the capacity to 600,000 cars per year by 2026.

In March of this year, VinFast announced plans to build a factory in North Carolina, USA. With an expected capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year, the North Carolina plant is expected to create 7,500 jobs.

VinFast expects to sell 750,000 electric vehicles per year by 2026. The company has already started business with the VF8 and VF9 electric SUVs. It is known that these two electric car models are manufactured in Vietnam for export to North American and European markets.

VinFast said the car company has nearly 8,000 orders in the US and is expected to export and deliver the VF8 model from its factory in Hai Phong to US customers before the end of this year.

VinFast spends $44 million to buy land to build a factory in the US

Previously, according to WRAL TechWire, VinFast bought 1,765 acres of land (more than 700 hectares) in Chatham County, North Carolina, USA. This is considered a new step of VinFast in increasing the construction of an electric vehicle and battery assembly plant that is expected to cost $4 billion.

Information said, the land purchased by VinFast is located along Moncure Flatwood Road in Chatham County. Last month, a VinFast spokesperson told WRAL TechWire that the company had begun preparing everything for the new site, including leveling and grading.

According to the transfer document recorded in the Chatham County register on August 2, this real estate transaction was made between TIP East Development Partners and VinFast Manufacturing US, LLC.

Also as of this writing, the transaction includes an excise tax payment of $87,955. Under North Carolina law, excise tax is paid on all real estate transactions at the rate of one dollar per $500 or portion of the purchase price. WRAL TechWire estimates that the price VinFast paid for the new land is about $43.9775 million.

According to a statement last month, VinFast said the company is still in the process of starting construction in Chatham County. If everything goes as planned, the company will open production at the facility as early as July 2024, with the capacity to produce and deliver 150,000 electric vehicles per year.

In a deal with the locality, the company also aims to increase operating capacity “quickly to reach 200,000 or more vehicles per year”.

