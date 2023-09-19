Vinfast Ranks Among Vietnam’s Top 5 Automotive Brands

Decision Lab, the exclusive partner of YouGov in Vietnam, has unveiled the Decision Lab Automotive Brand Rankings 2023. The ranking reveals that Toyota is the best automotive brand in Vietnam. Vinfast has entered the top 5, surpassing many established global players, and achieved the second position in the northern region.

This is the first automotive ranking in the Vietnam market. The ranking is based on data from YouGov BrandIndex, a syndicated brand tracker that collects data on over 400 Vietnamese brands daily.

The Decision Lab Automotive Brand Rankings 2023 measures overall brand health by taking the average scores of six YouGov BrandIndex metrics: General Impression, Quality, Value, Corporate Reputation, Customer Satisfaction, and Recommendation. Automotive businesses can use this ranking to understand their brand performance, compare themselves with their competitors, and identify areas for improvement.

Toyota is the top-ranked brand in the automotive ranking, with a brand health score of 21. It is closely followed by Mercedes-Benz and BMW in second and third place with scores of 20 and 19.4, respectively.

Honda is in fourth place with a score of 18.9. Vinfast is in fifth place with a score of 15.7. The other brands that are in the top 10 are Ford (15.5), Audi (14.7), Hyundai (12.7), Porsche (12.3), and Lexus (12).

The ranking becomes more intriguing when we look at the regional results. While Toyota is the number one brand in the North and South markets, it is overtaken by Honda in the Central market.

VinFast’s brand health is robust in the North market, in second place. It also does well in the Central market but lost its top 5 to Ford in the South market.

Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, commented on the ranking:

“We are proud to present the Decision Lab Automotive Brand Rankings 2023, the first in Vietnam. This ranking is based on data from YouGov BrandIndex, the world’s leading brand tracker that measures public perception of brands daily.

This ranking provides a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of the brand health of Vietnam’s automotive players, using six metrics that reflect how consumers perceive and interact with them.

The ranking provides valuable insights for automotive businesses to understand their brand performance, benchmark themselves against their competitors, and identify areas for improvement. We hope this ranking will help automotive businesses make better decisions and drive growth in this dynamic and competitive market.”