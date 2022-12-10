Home » VinFast plans to provide internet coverage on electric cars in North America and Europe
Enterprise

VinFast plans to provide internet coverage on electric cars in North America and Europe

by Phuoc Hong

VinFast’s VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 models in North America and Europe will have the ability to connect to the T-Mobile network and enable a range of online services.

On December 9, VinFast announced the selection of T-Mobile, a leading telecommunications company in the US, as the exclusive partner to provide connectivity for smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe.

Long-term cooperation worth tens of millions of USD to bring personalized experience to VinFast customers and the ability to leverage near-real-time data to make timely service and maintenance decisions time.

Under the agreement, T-Mobile will provide connectivity for VinFast electric vehicle models in the North American and European markets.

The VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 models will have built-in the ability to connect to the T-Mobile network and enable services such as remote vehicle management, watching online shows or playing games on safety features including live traffic information, over-the-air software updates, Wi-Fi hotspot broadcasting (on select models) to help passengers stay connected…

VinFast shakes hands with a $180 billion telecommunications company, covering the internet on electric cars in North America and Europe

In addition, with IoT solutions from T-Mobile, VinFast will be able to connect and manage VinFast vehicle maintenance schedules globally, based on near-real-time data, remote notifications and monitoring close to the performance. Through that, the VinFast store system will advise and help customers store and manage the maintenance schedule for the car.

T-Mobile US Inc. is an American Un-carrier super-connected carrier, providing 4G LTE connectivity and a nationwide 5G network. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash, T-Mobile provides service through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint. On Nasdaq, T-Mobile has a market capitalization of nearly $180 billion.

Source: CafeF

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter