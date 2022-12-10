VinFast plans to provide internet coverage on electric cars in North America and Europe

On December 9, VinFast announced the selection of T-Mobile, a leading telecommunications company in the US, as the exclusive partner to provide connectivity for smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe.

Long-term cooperation worth tens of millions of USD to bring personalized experience to VinFast customers and the ability to leverage near-real-time data to make timely service and maintenance decisions time.

Under the agreement, T-Mobile will provide connectivity for VinFast electric vehicle models in the North American and European markets.

The VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 models will have built-in the ability to connect to the T-Mobile network and enable services such as remote vehicle management, watching online shows or playing games on safety features including live traffic information, over-the-air software updates, Wi-Fi hotspot broadcasting (on select models) to help passengers stay connected…

In addition, with IoT solutions from T-Mobile, VinFast will be able to connect and manage VinFast vehicle maintenance schedules globally, based on near-real-time data, remote notifications and monitoring close to the performance. Through that, the VinFast store system will advise and help customers store and manage the maintenance schedule for the car.

T-Mobile US Inc. is an American Un-carrier super-connected carrier, providing 4G LTE connectivity and a nationwide 5G network. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash, T-Mobile provides service through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint. On Nasdaq, T-Mobile has a market capitalization of nearly $180 billion.

Source: CafeF