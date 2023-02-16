VinFast plans to operate 100 mobile battery chargers in all provinces by June 2023

On February 13, 2023, VinFast Business, Trade & Service Co., Ltd officially announced to expand the deployment of 24/7 Mobile Charging and Mobile Repair services nationwide.

Accordingly, from February 15, 2023, VinFast will put 20 more mobile battery chargers into operation in 14 provinces and cities stretching from North to South, including Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Da Nang, Gia Lai, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Ho Chi Minh City.

As planned, in June 2023, VinFast will put into operation a total of 100 mobile battery chargers in 63/63 provinces and cities across the country.

Not only supporting customers with emergency battery charging in case the vehicle runs out of battery along the way, the portable battery chargers are also integrated with Mobile Service, to provide customers with a repair option. in place for some simple items.

The cost for 15 minutes of charging with the Mobile Battery Charger service is currently 50,000 VND/time, allowing customers to continue to travel a distance of 40 km for the VF e34 and 30 km for the VF 8. VinFast is applying the “3 No” policy, including No depreciation costs, No financial costs, No profit, in order to provide maximum support for pioneering customers using electric cars in Vietnam.

For Mobile Service, the cost for repair and replacement items is equivalent to the fee at VinFast Service Workshops nationwide. Customers do not have to pay additional fees.

Hoang Chi Trung – General Director of VinFast Trading Vietnam said: “The expansion of mobile battery charging and mobile repair services nationwide is the next step of VinFast to perfect the supporting ecosystem. electric vehicles in the Vietnamese market. Along with a network of 150,000 charging ports that have been quickly deployed in 63 provinces and cities in the past time. Customers using VinFast electric vehicles in Vietnam can now be completely assured that they will always be served with maximum service wherever they are”.

With the philosophy of “Putting customers at the center” and the goal of becoming the car company with the best after-sales service in the market, VinFast has also officially put into operation the 24/7 Global Repair Support and Consulting Center, in order to provide technical support for all VinFast car repair shops around the world, providing direct advice and support to the technicians of the workshops so that they can repair cars quickly and in the best way for customers.

