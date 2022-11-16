VinFast opens its first store in Canada

On November 16, 2022, VinFast officially opened the first VinFast Store at Yorkdale Trade Center, Toronto, Canada. The next seven stores and after-sales centers are expected to open later this year, including at CF Carrefour Laval, Quebec, and Park Royal Mall in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The VinFast Store chain in Canada is part of the Canadian market entry strategy, in which 8 stores and after-sales centers opening in 2022 will be the first addresses in the network to approach and build personal relationships with Canadian customers.

Like other VinFast Stores, VinFast Yorkdale has a modern and minimalist design, integrating advanced technologies to highlight the message “The Future of Moving”. The store space is spaciously arranged with accents that combine modern style and inspiration from the beauty of Vietnam’s natural wonders.

Customers can come to VinFast Yorkdale to learn more about the VF 8 and VF 9 models, explore the interior and exterior as well as test drive the VF 8, while experiencing advanced technologies supported by experts company’s products. In particular, guests can view the vehicle’s features on the large LED screen, only available at VinFast Yorkdale.

Huynh Du An, General Director of VinFast Canada said: “The opening of the first store in Canada marks the next milestone in VinFast’s global journey. Our network of stores will be key in interacting with our customers, ensuring quality service, and building strong relationships in Canada on our journey towards a sustainable future.”

