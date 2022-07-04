VinFast: open charging stations at gas stations

VinFast has just announced the inauguration and put into operation the first electric vehicle charging station at the PVOIL petrol station in Cat Hai district, Hai Phong city. This is the first charging station, opening the chain of nearly 300 VinFast electric vehicle charging stations that will be installed at PVOIL petrol stations nationwide in 2022.

VinFast electric vehicle charging station at PVOIL Cat Hai petrol station has a scale of 1 150 kW fast charging station and 5 60 kW fast charging poles according to CCS 2 standards, for the ability to charge up to 12 vehicles at the same time. Similar to other locations, the charging station at PVOIL Cat Hai meets European standards of ISO-15118 and IEC 61851, ensuring maximum safety in terms of power supply and fire and explosion prevention, electric leakage, and waterproofing.

In 2022, it is expected that about 300 VinFast charging stations will be installed at PVOIL petrol stations nationwide. It is expected that these two units will also continue to search for suitable locations to expand the number of charging stations to meet the development needs of both sides.

Based on the needs of developing a system of charging stations providing battery charging services for VinFast electric vehicles; at the same time, in line with PVOIL’s energy transition adaptation strategy, making PVOIL a diversified energy supplier for vehicles – not only petrol but also electric and hydrogen energy in the future. hybrid; The two sides have agreed to cooperate in installing VinFast electric vehicle charging stations in the parking area of ​​PVOIL petrol stations.

According to Mr. Hoang Chi Trung – General Director of VinFast Trading Vietnam, this is also a premise for VinFast to create a comprehensive electric vehicle support ecosystem, providing a flexible, convenient and accessible battery charging experience for all both customers.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cao Hoai Duong – Chairman of the Board of Directors of PVOIL said that the cooperation with VinFast is the first step in implementing the strategy for PVOIL to adapt to the current trend of inevitable energy transition.

The cooperation with PVOIL to develop a system of charging stations at petrol stations nationwide is part of VinFast’s roadmap towards the goal of installing 150,000 charging ports covering 63 provinces and cities across the country in 2022.

Cooperation with petroleum trading units to open charging stations is the basic strategy of many electric car manufacturers in popularizing charging infrastructure in many major global markets. This is considered a cooperation that brings many advantages to both, and is in line with the general development trend of the market.

Before cooperating with PVOIL, VinFast has also continuously opened charging stations in many commercial center areas, highway rest stops, parking lots, large apartment buildings and some other areas. However, finding a space to cooperate in opening a charging station encountered many difficulties due to many different reasons.

Currently, VinFast is the only car company in Vietnam that provides charging infrastructure accompanying electric vehicle models sold on the market. Meanwhile, many major automakers, although they have announced electric vehicles in Vietnam, have not provided any roadmap for the development of charging infrastructure.

