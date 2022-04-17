VinFast launches VinFirst NFT for pre-order customers

For the first time in the auto industry, VinFast confirms ownership for customers who pre-order cars using NFT. This certification applies to electric vehicle models VF 8 and VF 9 in the US.

VinFirst NFT can simply be understood as a certificate of ownership when customers pre-order VinFast electric vehicles. In the US, customers only need to deposit 200 USD for VinFast electric cars to receive a VinFirst NFT.

Customers only need to create a Metamask wallet and link the wallet to the VinFast NFT website, the system will send VinFirst NFT back. Users can visit the website to check the status of NFTs and trade them on the secondary market.

Customers also get an extra e-voucher for products of the same brand in addition to incentives when buying a car. Moreover, VinFirst NFT is also an endorsement for customers who have participated in Vinfast’s exclusive program.

The benefits and privileges reserved for VinFirst members will be transferred directly to the blockchain wallet, ensuring that customers verify their priority rights easily and transparently, and at the same time open up many attractive service opportunities. lead in the future.

From April 2022, VinFast will activate VinFirst NFT transactions on the OpenSea trading market of the Polygon platform, one of the largest NFT exchanges in the world, providing convenient transaction experiences and many attractive incentives to VinFast customers.

The pioneering use of NFT by VinFast has created excitement in the blockchain community.

Co-founder and CTO of a company operating in the blockchain field said that the launch of the world’s first NFT by the global electric vehicle brand VinFast through the car reservation process is a good sign because of the blockchain and NFT technology are gradually taking their place in the real world, solving many problems and providing customers with an innovative approach to traditional business processes.

From Vingroup’s previous efforts in advanced technologies, it can be seen that NFT’s application in electric vehicle reservation is only the first step in its long-term vision of blockchain adoption.

Cafef

