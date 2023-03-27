Vinfast first VF9 electric vehicles handed over to customers

On March 27, 2023, in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City, VinFast held a ceremony to deliver the first 27 VF 9 cars to customers. VinFast’s commercial vehicle delivery just over a year after its launch has affirmed its implementation capacity and speed differentiation in the global car market.

The first batch of VF 9 cars delivered to customers has a 6-seat design inspired by the business-class cabin of an airplane, with two captain’s chairs in the second row, combined with a large armrest to create a luxurious and spacious feel. Along with the panoramic glass roof option (Plus version), the two front seats integrate massage, ventilation, and heating (Plus version), a 15.6-inch central entertainment screen, an 8-inch entertainment screen for the second-row seats (Plus version), a heads-up display on the windshield, an anti-glare exterior rearview mirror (Plus version), etc., the VinFast VF 9 guarantees a premium, comfortable, and high-tech experience for all positions in the car.

The car is also integrated with an advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) with some level 2 features, and smart utility and entertainment applications (Smart Services) that are continuously updated. The electric motor has a maximum output of up to 300kW (402 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 620Nm, providing powerful and exciting driving performance. The 92kWh battery pack has a range of up to 438km per full charge for the Eco version and 423km for the Plus version (according to WLTP standards).

After the official delivery ceremony in three major cities, VinFast will proceed to deliver cars nationwide according to the order of deposits. Customers can receive their cars at the store or at home.

In addition to the 6-seat design, the VinFast VF 9 also has a 7-seat option, which is expected to be delivered to customers in the near future. VinFast will also continuously organize electric car test drive programs at showrooms and dealerships nationwide to give customers the opportunity to experience high-end smart cars under the Vietnamese brand.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairman of Vingroup and Chairman of VinFast, said: “Today’s VF 9 car delivery event marks the beginning of a series of VinFast events that will be continuously held on a global scale in the near future. In April 2023, we plan to export the second batch of VF 8 cars to the international market, while delivering VF 5 Plus cars in the Vietnamese market. Next, we will have plans to export VF 9 cars and launch VF 6 and VF 7 cars in the coming months. I believe that VinFast’s high-quality electric car lines will meet all customer needs, bringing maximum satisfaction to customers…