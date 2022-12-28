VinFast brings 4 electric bicycle models to the US

4 electric bike concept models will be displayed at the VinFast booth at the center of the CES Exhibition.

VinFast has just announced a return to the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2023 with an electric vehicle ecosystem consisting of four SUV models from B to E segments. At the same time, the company also said that it will launch an electric bicycle concept, organize test drive VF 8 and many other experiential activities.

Specifically, VinFast will demonstrate 4 electric car models in the most popular segments, namely VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 respectively: B-C-D-E.

In particular, the VF 8 model has launched commercial products and exported the first batch of cars to the US market in 2022. The remaining models are in the process of being completed and will launch commercial products right in year 2023.

Notably, besides electric cars, VinFast will first display four electric bike concepts for the first time, after launching electric cars, electric motorcycles, electric buses and clean energy solutions, thereby completing an ecosystem of electrochemical products.

According to VinFast, electric bicycle models with a youthful and healthy style will inspire people to move more sustainably.

In addition, CES attendees staying at this year’s Bellagio hotel will be transported to the exhibition by VinFast’s VF 8 model. Customers will also see the VF 8 electric car for the first time rolling on the streets of Las Vegas.

@ Cafef