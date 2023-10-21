VinFast accepts deposits and organizes test drives of the VF6

The VF6 display and test drive program will kick off on October 20th in Hanoi and October 21st in Ho Chi Minh City. The deposit amount is 30 million Vietnamese dong per car and is non-refundable if the customer does not make the purchase. In celebration of Vietnamese Women’s Day, customers participating in the test drives will receive meaningful gifts and have the opportunity to enjoy early deposit incentives worth 20 million Vietnamese dong.

The VF6 is available in two versions: Base and Plus. The Base version is priced at 675 million Vietnamese dong (excluding the battery) and 765 million Vietnamese dong (including the battery). The Plus version is priced at 765 million Vietnamese dong (excluding the battery) and 855 million Vietnamese dong (including the battery). The prices will be even better by up to 20 million Vietnamese dong per car if customers place a deposit during the “pioneer” period (from October 20th to October 30th) and complete the purchase process in their name within 3 months from the date VinFast starts delivering the VF6. If customers opt to rent the battery, they will only need to pay 1.8 million Vietnamese dong per month for usage below 3,000 km per month. For usage over 3,000 km per month (with no mileage restrictions), the battery rental price is 3 million Vietnamese dong per month.

In addition to the early deposit incentives offered by VinFast, VF6 buyers will also benefit from a 100% exemption from the vehicle registration fee for electric cars, which will make the on-road price equivalent to the car’s purchase price. It is expected that VinFast will start delivering the VF6 to customers by the end of 2023.

