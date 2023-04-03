Home » Vinasoy addresses recalled Fami Calcium soy milk batch in Japan
by Thi Nguyen

According to Vinasoy, immediately after the incident occurred, the company sent a sample of the same production code of the recalled product from the factory to independent inspection agencies in Vietnam for testing.

Vietnam Soy Milk Company (Vinasoy) has just announced information regarding its soy milk product suspected of being contaminated with Coliform bacteria that was recalled in Japan.

Accordingly, the owner of the Fami soy milk brand said on March 28th that NHK News (Japan) reported that Vietnamese soy milk products were contaminated with Coliform bacteria and were required to be destroyed.

“The city of Chiba (Japan) issued an order for Next Trading Company to recall a batch of 15 boxes of Fami Calcium soy milk, 200 ml per box, and 10 boxes of 1-liter milk due to suspected Coliform bacteria contamination. After receiving the information, the importer in Japan recalled the entire batch and sent a sample to a third-party unit in Japan for inspection,” the company said.

According to Vinasoy, immediately after the incident occurred, the company tested a control sample with the same production code from the factory and found no abnormalities. This unit then sent a sample to independent inspection agencies in Vietnam for a more objective testing.

“Our output product quality is produced on a closed sterilization line and strictly inspected through many stages according to international standards. We commit to promptly carry out inspections on this batch and update information publicly as soon as we receive the results,” Vinasoy said.

Vinasoy’s soy milk factory. Photo: Le Quan.

Earlier, NHK Japan reported that Coliform bacteria were found in “Fami Calcium Soymilk”, which was imported from Vietnam by a company based in Mihama, Chiba.

According to the authorities in Chiba, the batch of soy milk was imported on March 6th. On March 27th, the Osaka Quarantine Station of the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare of Japan conducted an inspection and found the product to be positive for Coliform bacteria.

On March 28th, Chiba city requested the company to recall and dispose of the soy milk. The company importing the soy milk said that most of the products in the batch had not been distributed to the market, but some 200 ml packages had been sold at a Vietnamese food store in Iga city, Mie province.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control stated that Coliform bacteria are one of the leading causes of gastrointestinal illness. After entering the body, Coliform has an incubation period of 3-4 days, and then it can cause gastrointestinal disorders such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, fatigue, etc.

