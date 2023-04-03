Vinasoy addresses recalled Fami Calcium soy milk batch in Japan

Vietnam Soy Milk Company (Vinasoy) has just announced information regarding its soy milk product suspected of being contaminated with Coliform bacteria that was recalled in Japan.

Accordingly, the owner of the Fami soy milk brand said on March 28th that NHK News (Japan) reported that Vietnamese soy milk products were contaminated with Coliform bacteria and were required to be destroyed.

“The city of Chiba (Japan) issued an order for Next Trading Company to recall a batch of 15 boxes of Fami Calcium soy milk, 200 ml per box, and 10 boxes of 1-liter milk due to suspected Coliform bacteria contamination. After receiving the information, the importer in Japan recalled the entire batch and sent a sample to a third-party unit in Japan for inspection,” the company said.

According to Vinasoy, immediately after the incident occurred, the company tested a control sample with the same production code from the factory and found no abnormalities. This unit then sent a sample to independent inspection agencies in Vietnam for a more objective testing.

“Our output product quality is produced on a closed sterilization line and strictly inspected through many stages according to international standards. We commit to promptly carry out inspections on this batch and update information publicly as soon as we receive the results,” Vinasoy said.