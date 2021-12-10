Vietnam’s vaccine passport recognized by at least 80 countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam is actively discussing with about 80 partners about mutual recognition of vaccine passports, with many countries having recognized Vietnam’s vaccination certificate.

Addressing a regular press briefing in Hanoi on December 9, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang noted that many countries such as the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia and Belarus have recognized Vietnam’s vaccine passport, while India and Canada have agreed in principle.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson, a number of other partners, including other countries in Southeast Asia, the European Union, China, and the Republic of Korea are considering and waiting for the Vietnamese side to issue and introduce its vaccine passport and electronic authentication mechanism.

“Vietnamese authorities are also quickly completing software solutions to soon issue a vaccine passport form according to international standards,” Hang told reporter.

Vietnam has so far recognized the vaccination certificate/vaccine passport form of 78 countries and territories introduced to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the spokesperson.

