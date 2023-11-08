Vietnam’s Unwavering Commitment to Combating Drug Crimes

Vietnam’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drug-related offenses was underscored by a Vietnamese representative during the 30th Anti-Drug Liaison Officials’ Meeting for International Cooperation. The event, held in Busan, Korea from November 7 to 8, was attended by a delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Vien, Director of the Narcotics Investigation Police Department, also known as C04.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Vien outlined Vietnam’s stance on the prevention and combat of drug crimes, emphasizing the country’s proactive and responsible approach in collaborating with other nations worldwide. Vietnam reaffirmed its adherence to key foundational documents in shaping global drug policy, including the 2009 Political Declaration and Plan of Action on Drug Prevention and Control, the 2019 Ministerial Declaration on enhancing efforts against drug crimes, and the documents resulting from the special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the World Drug Problem.

C04 leaders further expressed Vietnam’s resolute commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on drugs, rejecting the trend of legalizing drug use and steadfastly pursuing the vision of establishing a drug-free region. Nevertheless, they acknowledged the importance of respecting each country’s sovereignty in selecting solutions that strike a balance between supply reduction, demand reduction, and socio-economic measures, taking into account historical, political, economic, and socio-cultural factors in the fight against drug crimes.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Vien emphasized the Vietnamese Government’s comprehensive and synchronized efforts across various departments, agencies, and sectors to curtail drug supply and demand while mitigating the harm caused by drugs, in alignment with its international obligations. Notably, Vietnam has set forth overarching policies with long-term objectives, including the National Drug Prevention and Control Program for 2021-2025 and the National Drug Prevention and Control Strategy with a vision for 2030. In 2021, the Vietnamese National Assembly passed the Law on Drug Prevention and Control to enhance legal regulations in this domain. The Prime Minister has directed ministries, agencies, and localities to bolster bilateral and multilateral cooperation while fostering close ties with regional countries.

The 30th Anti-Drug Liaison Officials’ Meeting for International Cooperation, organized by the Department of Drug Prevention and Control and Transnational Organized Crime under the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office of Korea, brought together over 200 delegates from 32 countries in the Asia-Pacific region and various international organizations. The conference centered on topics such as assessing the regional drug landscape, member countries’ progress in drug prevention and combat, the effective management of drug precursors, and the prevention of precursor loss for synthetic drug production, along with sharing information to combat transnational organized crime.

During the opening ceremony, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted the global significance of tackling drug abuse and the shared responsibility of nations in this endeavor. He stressed the need for active information exchange and collaboration among countries and partners to address the drug issue. South Korea pledged its commitment to resolving drug-related problems and supporting other countries in achieving a drug-free society.