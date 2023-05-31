Vietnam’s Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals Soar, Reflecting Booming Economy?

Vietnam has 1,059 ultra-high net worth individuals with assets over 30 million USD. With this number, Vietnam ranks second in the ASEAN-6 group in terms of the number of super-rich individuals, just behind Singapore.

The annual Wealth Report by Knight Frank indicates that Vietnam had 1,059 ultra-high net worth individuals in 2022, an increase from 538 individuals in 2017, equivalent to 82%. With this number, Vietnam ranks second in the ASEAN-6 group, only after Singapore.

According to this report, by 2027, the number of super-rich individuals in Vietnam is expected to reach 1,300, a 22% increase from 2022 and a 122% increase over the course of a decade.

The number of USD millionaires in Vietnam has also increased by 70% over the past 5 years, from 40,971 individuals in 2017 to 69,994 individuals in 2022, ranking fourth among the ASEAN-6 group, behind Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and ahead of Indonesia and the Philippines.

The report predicts that Vietnam will have over 112,200 millionaires by 2027, a more than 60% increase from 2022 and a 173% increase from 2017.

Knight Frank evaluates that the rapid increase in the number of wealthy individuals in Vietnam aligns with the general trend in Asia, where similar patterns have been observed in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

According to Knight Frank, there were over 579,600 super-rich individuals worldwide in 2022.