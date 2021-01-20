Home » Vietnam’s trade with China rose by 14 percent last year
Vietnam’s trade with China rose by 14 percent last year

by Vietnam Insider
Vietnam’s trade with China rose by 14 percent last year to $133.09 billion, making it the latter’s sixth largest trading partner.

Its exports to China grew by 18 percent to $48.9 billion, and imports by 12 percent to $84.1 billion, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

But some of Vietnam’s traditional export items like agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries faced difficulty with their exports falling by over 3 percent to $6.8 billion.

China is its largest trading partner and second biggest export market behind only the U.S.

Vietnam was China’s eighth largest trading partner in 2019 before its rise to sixth in 2020. It is China’s eighth largest supplier of goods and fifth largest export market, according to VNExpress

Vietnam Insider

Vietnam Insider is a fast-growing media site with deep finance, enterprise, tech, travel, life and other industry verticals in Vietnam. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn

