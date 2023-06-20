Vietnam’s Tourism ranks seventh in terms of global growth rate. Here’s why

During the period between April and June, there was a remarkable surge in searches related to Vietnam tourism, placing the country seventh in terms of global growth rate. This data is based on Google’s Destination Insights, which revealed that Turkey secured the top position on the list, followed by Greece, Croatia, India, Italy, and Spain.

It is worth noting that Vietnam emerged as the sole Southeast Asian nation to make it into the top 10. Among the countries displaying the highest interest in Vietnam as a tourism destination were the United States, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Germany, and France.

Among the enchanting destinations in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City garnered the most attention from international visitors, followed by Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang.

Comparing the number of searches to the previous year, Vietnam experienced a fourfold increase in interest during this period. This surge coincided with Vietnam reopening its borders after the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first five months of this year, the country welcomed 4.6 million international visitors, surpassing more than half of the targeted 8 million visitors for the entire year. However, this figure represents only 63% of pre-pandemic levels.

In an effort to further facilitate travel to Vietnam, lawmakers are set to vote on a bill this Saturday proposing an extension of e-visa validity from 30 days to three months and allowing multiple entries.

Vietnam’s share of inbound travel has grown in the first five months of 2023, placing it third among Asian destinations, following Japan and Thailand. This marks a jump from its fifth-place position in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda, shared that more Koreans are now traveling to Japan and Vietnam, attributing this to the presence of Korean factories established in Vietnam over the past two decades. These factories have created a community of expatriates who have been spreading the word about Vietnam back in Korea.

According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.6 million international arrivals in the first five months of 2023, which is a 12.6-fold increase compared to the same period last year. This figure represents 57.5% of the full-year target.

Among the key markets, South Korea continues to send the highest number of visitors to Vietnam, with over 1.3 million arrivals, followed by China (nearly 399,000), the U.S. (over 307,000), and China’s Taiwan (nearly 252,000). During this time, the number of domestic visitors reached 50.5 million.

In May, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh approved the Government’s Resolution No 82/NQ-CP, outlining the main tasks and measures for accelerating effective and sustainable tourism recovery and development. The resolution includes various measures to develop tourism as a key economic sector, with the goal of positioning Vietnam among the top 30 countries in terms of tourism competitiveness.

Vietnam’s tourism industry is experiencing a significant surge in global interest, with tourism-related searches growing at the seventh fastest rate worldwide. With its captivating destinations and rich cultural experiences, Vietnam continues to attract visitors from various countries, signaling a positive recovery for its tourism sector.