Vietnam’s TNS Holdings to expand multi-industry solutions following dividend payment plan and capital increase approval

TNS Holdings Trading and Service Joint Stock Company (stock code: TN1) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 26, 2023. The meeting approved plans to increase charter capital and pay a 20% dividend, despite the challenging real estate market conditions.

Despite the tough market, TNS Holdings’ business activities in 2022 remained stable, with revenue reaching nearly 900 billion VND, exceeding the plan by 105%, and a profit after tax of nearly 55.3 billion dong. The General Meeting of Shareholders agreed on the dividend payment plan for 2022, with a payment rate of 20%. Of this, 15% will be paid in shares and 5% in cash. Existing shareholders will receive an additional 15% of shares and VND 500 in cash per share. The expected charter capital of TNS Holdings will increase to VND 496 billion.

The Activity Reports of the Board of Directors, the Performance Report of the Audit Committee in 2022, the Statements of Approval of the Audited 2022 Financial Statements, and the business plan for 2023 were also approved by the General Meeting with high consensus.

Looking forward, TNS Holdings is forecasting that the real estate sector in 2023 will still be heavily influenced by the market and macro-monetary policies. The company’s Board of Directors has set conservative targets for revenue and profit after tax at VND 1,000 billion and VND 103 billion, respectively, representing 11% and 2% increases over the plan for 2022.

TNS Holdings is also working on several cooperation projects with major partners, including digital product development for MSB, PGBank, and Sacombank partners through its member unit TNTech, with an expected revenue scale of about 60 billion VND. In the area of housing management and operation, TNS Holdings expects to receive more projects in 2023, such as the Yen Bai housing area, the Urban project in Dong Hoi city, and the Urban Area Project in Chi Linh.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Nguyen Thu Trang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TNS Holdings, shared the company’s strategy of expanding the scope of business to become a corporation providing multi-industry solutions, based on existing strengths in technology and human resources. TNS Holdings aims to increase its market capitalization to 6,000 billion VND and charter capital to 900 billion VND by 2026.

TNS Holdings is a member of the TNG Holdings Vietnam ecosystem and was the first enterprise operating in the field of real estate operation and management listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in 2019. The company manages more than 50 projects, providing a full-service package with comprehensive operation and management solutions through its member units: TNPM, TNTech, TNTalent, and MANPRO. TNS Holdings has become one of the 500 fastest-growing enterprises in Vietnam, honored with Vietnam National Brand 2022-2024, and is a pioneer in digital transformation in the field of real estate operation management.