Vietnam’s sustained efforts against corruption yield positive results

Vietnam’s anti-corruption efforts have received positive recognition, according to a recent government report. The report highlighted the country’s strong actions and high political determination to tackle corruption, resulting in the improvement of its corruption perceptions index assessed by Transparency International.

In 2009, Vietnam was ranked 120 out of 180 countries with a score of 2.6 out of 10, but in 2021, it scored 39/100 points and ranked 87 globally.

The report revealed that many high-ranking officials and leaders of Party and State agencies have been strictly punished, gaining public consensus. Additionally, the value of retrieved assets in corruption cases has increased over the years. The report cited several major corruption cases that were prosecuted, and it stated that these actions prevent corrupt motives.

Since 2009, nearly 3,000 corruption cases have been conducted by the people’s courts at all levels, resulting in 5,605 defendants convicted of corruption. Civil judgment enforcement agencies have retrieved over VNĐ167 trillion from corruption, and over 1,141 officials holding leading positions were punished for failing in their responsibilities, leading to corruption. Authorities inspected more than 102,700 units and agencies and found 4,971 officials violating the code of conduct and professional ethics.

The report reviewed the national anti-corruption strategy and the plan to implement the United Nations Convention against Corruption. Inspections focused on sectors such as land management and use, construction investment, equitisation of State-owned enterprises, procurement of public property, personnel work and finance. The civil judgment enforcement agencies had handled 12,857 cases and retrieved over VNĐ167 trillion from corruption.

The report cited major corruption cases, including Nguyễn Đức Kiên (ACB Bank); Huỳnh Thị Huyền Như (VietinBank); violation of State regulations on land management related to Phan Văn Anh Vũ; Phan Quốc Việt, president of Việt Á Company, accused of giving bribes; Trịnh Văn Quyết, former chairman of FLC Group, convicted of manipulating the stock market; Đỗ Anh Dũng, chairman of Tân Hoàng Minh Group, accused of fraudulent appropriation of property.

“The prosecution and investigation of major cases is a strong action against corrupt criminals, preventing corruption motives,” the report stated.