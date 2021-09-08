Vietnam’s submarine cable system broken down once again

One of the major submarine cable systems broke down once again early this week, resulting in sluggish Internet speed in Vietnam.

According to the report, the issue was detected on the Singapore branch of the Asia Africa Europe (AAE-1) cable system, according to a representative of a domestic Internet service provider.

So far, no detail on the cause of the malfunction has been announced, Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, service providers say they are working to redirect Internet traffic to other cable networks to ensure connection speed for Vietnamese users.

As the operators see it, the AAE-1 breakdown did not pose any significant damage to the general connection quality in Vietnam.

However, as many students and workers are relying on stable Internet connections for their study and work during social distancing that many Vietnamese areas are upholding, the error could inflict major issues, other industry experts pointed out.

This is the second mishap that the AAE-1 line has encountered this year, the first emerging in May and requiring a fix that took around two months, according to Tuoi Tre Newspaper.

Related: Vietnam’s internet speed is back to normal as undersea cable fixed

Connected in November 2009, the $560-million AAG handles more than 60 percent of the country’s international Internet traffic. The cable runs more than 20,000 kilometers (12,420 miles), connecting Southeast Asia with the U.S., passing through Brunei, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

But it has experienced frequent ruptures and repairs, affecting services in Vietnam, where more than 64 percent of the population is online.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

