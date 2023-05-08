Vietnam’s Struggle Against the Growing Threat of Human Trafficking. Here’s Why

There were 440 cases with 876 violators and 1,240 victims detected in Vietnam. These individuals were either suspected of being trafficked or were trafficked, Mai Thi Phuong Hoa, Deputy Chairwoman of the Judicial Committee, reported during a session on the law for human trafficking prevention and combat on May 8.

The Chairman of the Judicial Committee, Le Thi Nga, further emphasized that the situation of human trafficking crimes in Vietnam is complicated and increasing, with criminals becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics. Not only women and children but also men, infants, fetuses, and organs have become targets. Recent cases of trafficking in fetuses and men for forced labor on fishing boats have also been reported.

The Ministry of Public Security reported that from 2018 to 2022, there were 440 cases of human trafficking with 876 violators and 1,240 victims, including 744 female victims, 275 male victims, 841 victims over 16 years old, and 178 victims under 16 years old. The purpose of the crime was sexual exploitation, forced labor, taking body parts of victims, and other inhumane purposes.

Trafficking of newborns has also emerged in the shadow of spontaneous voluntary organizations, and Vietnam has become a transit area for human trafficking from some countries in the region to a third country.

Despite investigative agencies at all levels processing 560 reports and denunciations of crimes related to human trafficking from 2018 to 2022 and prosecuting 386 cases with 808 accused, the Standing Committee of Justice suggests that the number of human trafficking crimes detected, investigated, and handled is still small compared to the actual situation. The number of cases prosecuted for human trafficking crimes is less than in the previous period.

The quality of the investigation is limited, and 56 suspects of trafficking in fugitives are wanted. Most human trafficking cases are discovered through denunciation letters from the victims or their families. Many cases committed organized crimes with multiple trafficked victims, many of whom were under 16 years old, but were not promptly discovered.

Ms. Hoa emphasized that the situation of law violations and human trafficking crimes has become complicated and increasingly serious, with criminals becoming more sophisticated and inhumane in their tactics. The government and relevant agencies need to take immediate and effective measures to prevent and combat human trafficking in Vietnam.