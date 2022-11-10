Vietnam’s seaports capable of receiving super-heavy vessels

According to the Ministry of Transport, Vietnam currently has 34 seaports, including 2 special-class seaports, 11 grade 1 seaports, 7 grade 2 seaports and 14 grade 3 seaports. Besides, Vietnam has 3 seaports can receive large tonnage ships.

According to the latest update of the list of 100 seaports with the largest cargo throughput in the world by Lloyd Maritime Company (UK), Vietnam currently has 3 seaports in the top 50 seaports with the largest cargo throughput in the world.

Specifically, Saigon port ranks 20th, Hai Phong port ranks 31st and Cai Mep port ranks 42nd in the list of 100 seaports with the largest port traffic in the world.

Moreover, according to Lloyd, these seaports are all capable of receiving super-heavy ships. Accordingly, Saigon port, Hai Phong port and Cai Mep port are among the top seaports in the world that can receive super-heavy ships.

In addition, these three seaports of Vietnam are also in the top 10 seaports with the largest port traffic in Southeast Asia.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, Saigon port can receive ships with a tonnage of up to 60,000DWT entering Tan Thuan 2 wharf, K12B wharf and K12C wharf in Tan Thuan Wharf. With existing infrastructure, Saigon port is the first port in Ho Chi Minh City area can receive ships up to 60,000DWT.

Accordingly, in addition to fully meeting the technical requirements of seaport safety for receiving large ships to reduce load, Saigon port also takes advantage of advantages and experience in general cargo operations to meet Good for larger trains, ensuring high loading and unloading productivity, fast ship release time, increasing competitive value for customers’ goods, which are increasing in the region, contributing to boosting import and export activities. general economic development of HCMC.

According to Hai Phong City Portal, with synchronous, modern and advanced facilities and equipment, Tan Cang Hai Phong International Container Terminal (TC-HICT) has become the leading seaport in Hai Phong in terms of cargo throughput. It is the first and only deep-water port in the North to enter the top seaport in the world that can receive large tonnage ships.

From the beginning of 2022 until now, TC-HICT has continuously welcomed new maritime service routes and on October 31, 2022, the port successfully welcomed the Wanhai A07 vessel with a capacity of 13,000 teus containers, equivalent to 143,000 DWT. Thus, with the reception of large ships entering the port, the ships can operate directly from TC-HICT without having to transship through other ports in Asia or Europe.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Cai Mep – Thi Vai International Port (CMIT) has extended the trial period to welcome container ships with a tonnage of more than 214,000 DWT until the end of June 2023. This is positive information for the port to be able to strengthen and promote its strengths in the coming time.

If in 2011, CMIT received ships with a tonnage of 132,000 DWT, from 2020 to now, CMIT has been able to receive super ships with a tonnage of more than 214,000 DWT.

@ Cafef