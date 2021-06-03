Vietnam’s new Covid-19 wave spreads to 37 of 63 cities and provinces

The local case count of Vietnam’s ongoing Covid-19 wave has risen to 4,781, with 56 patients confirmed Thursday morning in four northern localities.

Vietnam was hit by a new Covid-19 wave more than five weeks ago and 4,781 infections have since then been recorded in 37 of its 63 cities and provinces.

Sri Lanka, Bahrain suspend entry of visitors from Vietnam over new Covid strain

Thursday morning, Vietnam adds 56 cases to Covid domestic tally, Bac Giang Province recorded 32 cases linked to hotspots at its industrial parks. Its neighbor Bac Ninh Province registered 20 cases, including nine related to an industrial park in Khac Niem District and 11 linked to other clusters in Thuan Thanh and Que Vo District. District.

Lang Son Province reported three cases, with two related to two clusters at Quang Chau and Van Trung industrial parks of Bac Giang. In Hai Duong Province, the new case is a 48-year-old woman who has been found with Covid-19 via community screening.

Bac Giang and Bac Ninh now have the highest number of infections, at 2,565 and 927.

Ever since the pandemic broke out, the nation has registered 7,870 cases, including 3,085 recoveries and 49 deaths, according to VNExpress.

Sri Lanka and Bahrain have banned entry for arrivals from Vietnam following its outbreak of the new Covid-19 variant and Britain is considering stricter measures for entry. Sri Lanka’s Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday that though international airports would reopen on Tuesday, travelers from Vietnam would not be allowed in until further notice, Xinhua news agency reported.

This decision was taken due to the spread of hybrid versions of Covid-19 in Vietnam, it said, quoting State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development D. V. Chanaka. The minister said the ban would also apply to people transiting through Vietnamese airports and visiting the country in the last 14 days.

Bahraini authorities prohibited arrivals from Vietnam from June 1.

The U.K. government said it is monitoring a suspected Covid variant detected in Vietnam ahead of a decision on travel restrictions due later this week that could result in more destinations being added to its red list, which requires arrivals to go into hotel quarantine, The Guardian reported.

